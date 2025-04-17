Upcoming Rallies, Marches and Protests

• Hands Off! Peaceful protest against the rise of fascism in our country, noon-3 pm, Saturday April 19, 8th and Oak, Downtown Park Blocks.

• XR Eugene’s Spring Rebellion, noon, Saturday, April 19, 6th and Pearl, Extinction Rebellion, Rebel against oligarchs. Rebel against extinction.

• Day of mass immigrant defense outreach, 2 pm-4 pm, Saturday, April 19, Party for Socialism and Liberation. Register at bit.ly/massoutreachsession.

Weekly/Ongoing

• Resist! Protest! Demonstrate! Weekly Protest, 11 am to noon, Mondays, corner of 29th and Willamette Street.

• Weekly vigils calling for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine and Israel, 5 pm Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, Old Federal Building, corner of 7th & Pearl, Eugene.

• Stop the Cuts/Fire Trump and Musk, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Stand in solidarity with Food Not Bombs feeding the community, 3:30 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and go to EugeneWeekly.com to add them to the Weekly’s What’s Happening Calendar.