Activist Alert

Upcoming Rallies, Marches, Trainings and Protests
• Sister District Trivia Night with Ty Connor, 6 pm, Monday, May 12, Claim 52 Kitchen, 232 Lincoln Street.
Sister District Project. Have fun and help elect progressives to the Virginia House of Delegates. $10 donation goes to candidate. Mobilize.us.
• Rally to Save Our Social Security, noon to 1 pm, Tuesday, May 13, corner of Coburg Road and Oakmont Way, (near Social Security office), more at HandsOffSocialSecurity.org.
• Unite for Veterans, Unite for America Rally, 2 pm Eastern, Friday, June 6, National Mall in Washington, D.C., 50501 Veterans. Unite4Veterans.org.
• No Kings, Saturday, June 14, time and place TBA, 50501, protest Trump’s tax-funded Flag Day parade, NoKings.org.
Weekly/Ongoing
• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 11 am to noon, Mondays, corner of 29th and Willamette Street.
• Weekly vigils calling for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine and Israel, 5 pm Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, Old Federal Building, corner of 7th & Pearl.
• Signmaking at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday, help with signmaking 11 am to 1pm Wednesdays. Paint up to four signs for a donation of $5 to $10. MECCA, 555 High Street.
• Stop the Cuts/Fire Trump and Musk, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.
• Stand in solidarity with Food Not Bombs feeding the community, 3:30 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.
• Nonviolent Assembly Protesting Dissolution of Our Constitutional Rights, 10 am to 2 pm, Saturdays, 211 East 7th Avenue.
• Protest Trump’s attacks on immigrants, noon to 5 pm Saturdays, in front of the Creswell AM/PM on Oregon Avenue, resources available to teach people how to disrupt ICE raids in their area.
