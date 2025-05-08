The Thrift of the ’90s is Alive in Eugene

“Do you remember the ’90s? Y’know. People were talking about getting piercings and getting tribal tattoos. And people were singing about saving the planet; forming bands? There’s a place where that idea still exists as a reality and I’ve been there…” According to the 2011-2018 sketch comedy television series, Portlandia, that place was Portland. But here in Lane County, we know it’s in the thrift stores from Cottage Grove to Coburg. In the face of Trump tariffs and recession fears, take a tour of the bargains to be found in Eugene, Springfield and beyond, whether you are shopping for a creepy clown figurine, used vinyl, an overstock new coffee maker, vintage attire or used furniture, there’s something for everyone, even if they don’t remember the ’90s… — Camilla Mortensen

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email EW Extra (Every Tuesday) Activist Alert (Coming Soon)

Local & Vocal (Every Thursday) What's Happening (Entertainment & Events)

Featured Local Savings