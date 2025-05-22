Music with Pride for Oregonians

Fresh off the release of their newest album, The Rockdown, it is time for the Gabriel Cox Band to hit the road again with a first stop May 23 at The Hybrid Gallery in Eugene. This Salem-based rock and blues group plays in venues throughout the Northwest wherever they’re appreciated — from honky tonk bars to festivals — and it’s a growing and loving fan base for Cox and his band that, among other performances, opened for the Robert Cray Band at a sold-out Elsinore Theatre in Salem in 2024. Cox, a native of Salem, notes on the band’s website that for all the paid gigs the band has had since it formed in 2014, “most notably he’s had the honor of performing for those in need.” That even included a 2023 performance at the Oregon State Penitentiary in 2023. The Rockdown is the group’s fourth album, and Cox will have his familiar crew, bass Colt DeSando, guitarist John Pulvers and drummer Joaquin Rodriguez, by his side.

The Gabriel Cox Band performs 8 pm Friday, May 23, at the Hybrid Gallery, 941 West 3rd Avenue. Doors open at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $15. 21-plus. You can order The Gabriel Cox Band’s latest album, The Rockdown, at GabrielCoxMusic.net.

