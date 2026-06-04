Protecting The Future

Punk nonprofit Radical Alternative Development hosts its fifth annual free Mental Health Benefit Punk Show at Washington Jefferson Skate Park Sept 26 and 27. For two days, over 20 bands will blast music while dozens of organizations table, including several local mental health groups. The event includes free food from Food Not Bombs. Plus, there’s a skate competition on the first day at noon. The headliner is Dropdead, a Rhode-island based hardcore punk band. “It’s gonna be fucking badass,” RAD co-founder BriJit Jenkins says. The mental health benefit is meant to raise awareness and provide a space for disenfranchised people to gain access to mental health resources. “We do have a really high suicide rate in Oregon, specifically Lane County, and there’s not enough resources for young adults and youth,” Jenkins says. “It’s important for people to educate and support them because they literally have the future in their hands.” The event includes a candlelight vigil for those lost to suicide, and a name reading where eventgoers can submit the names of lost loved ones to be read to the crowd.

Radical Alternative Development’s annual Mental Health Benefit Punk Show is noon to 10 pm Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27 at Washington Jefferson Skate Park, Washington Street to Jefferson Street. The event is all ages and free. For more information visit @Rad.Eugene.Oregon on Instagram.