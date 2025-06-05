A Blueberry Bonanza

July in Oregon is more than just hot weather and fireworks, it’s also peak blueberry season. Head over to Adkins Blueberry Farm on July 19 for the 14th annual Blues and Brews Festival to experience an exciting start to Oregon’s blueberry season. Starting at 10 am, enjoy local music, food carts, kids activities, craft vendors and more, including an appearance from Cesar the No Drama Llama. Local music will be performed throughout the day by Bradley Shepard’s Perfect Flavor, Loose Ends and Donny Raye and the Blues Foundation. Pies and other items will be available for auction as well. The festival is a benefit for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Lane County, a nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to advocate for children in foster care. Adkins Blueberry Farm owners, Bryce and Erron Mertz, say CASA is “very near and dear” to their hearts, as two of their own children were adopted from foster care and had a court-appointed special advocate. “The farm is an amazing place and we are grateful to have an opportunity to give back,” Bryce Mertz says.

The Blues and Brews Festival is 10 am Saturday, July 19, at Adkins Blueberry Farm, 85995 Gossler Road. Admission is free with an optional donation to CASA of Lane County. Carpooling is recommended as parking is limited.

