“Where you see wrong or inequality or injustice, speak out, because this is your country. This is your democracy. Make it. Protect it. Pass it on.” — Thurgood Marshall, Supreme Court justice

Upcoming Rallies, Marches, Trainings and Protests

• Veterans for Peace D-Day Rally, noon to 3 pm, Friday, June 6, 7th and Pearl.

• Hands Off Our National Forests! Meet anytime between 10 am and 5 pm, Saturday, June 7, at Hardesty trailhead, milepost 21, Hwy 58. Present administration and its Forest Service plan on cutting our national forests, with no input from you. Take a picture and send it with your comments to your congressional representatives.

• Hands Off Our Social Security! rally, noon to 1 pm, June 10, corner of Coburg Road and Oakmont Way

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email EW Extra (Every Tuesday) Activist Alert

Local & Vocal (Every Thursday) What's Happening (Entertainment & Events)

• No Kings, Rise Up for Justice Eugene, Rally at 11 am, march at noon from court house to City Hall/Alton Baker, Saturday, June 14, Wayne Lyman Morse United States Courthouse, 405 East 8th Avenue; and noon to 3 pm in Veneta, 126 and Territorial Hwy. A national day of action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies, NoKings.org.

Weekly/Ongoing

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 11 am to noon, Mondays, corner of 29th and Willamette Street.

• Protest U.S.-supported genocide in Palestine, 4:30 pm to 6 pm, Mondays, oppose U.S. aid to Israel, 405 East 8th Avenue at Wayne Morse United States Courthouse.

• Weekly vigils calling for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine and Israel, 5 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, Old Federal Building, corner of 7th & Pearl.

• Signmaking at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday, help with signmaking 11 am to 1 pm Wednesdays. Paint up to four signs for a donation of $5 to $10. MECCA, 555 High Street.

• Stand in solidarity with Food Not Bombs feeding the community, 3:30 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.

• Nonviolent Assembly Protesting Dissolution of Our Constitutional Rights, 10 am to 2 pm, Saturdays, 211 East 7th Avenue.

• Protest Trump’s attacks on immigrants, noon to 5 pm Saturdays, in front of the Creswell AM/PM on Oregon Avenue, resources available to teach people how to disrupt ICE raids in their area.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and go to EugeneWeekly.com to add them to the Weekly’s What’s Happening Calendar.

Featured Local Savings