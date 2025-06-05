Activist Alert

“Where you see wrong or inequality or injustice, speak out, because this is your country. This is your democracy. Make it. Protect it. Pass it on.” — Thurgood Marshall, Supreme Court justice
Upcoming Rallies, Marches, Trainings and Protests
• Veterans for Peace D-Day Rally, noon to 3 pm, Friday, June 6, 7th and Pearl.
• Hands Off Our National Forests! Meet anytime between 10 am and 5 pm, Saturday, June 7, at Hardesty trailhead, milepost 21, Hwy 58. Present administration and its Forest Service plan on cutting our national forests, with no input from you. Take a picture and send it with your comments to your congressional representatives.
• Hands Off Our Social Security! rally, noon to 1 pm, June 10, corner of Coburg Road and Oakmont Way
• No Kings, Rise Up for Justice Eugene, Rally at 11 am, march at noon from court house to City Hall/Alton Baker, Saturday, June 14, Wayne Lyman Morse United States Courthouse, 405 East 8th Avenue; and noon to 3 pm in Veneta, 126 and Territorial Hwy. A national day of action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies, NoKings.org.
Weekly/Ongoing
• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 11 am to noon, Mondays, corner of 29th and Willamette Street.
• Protest U.S.-supported genocide in Palestine, 4:30 pm to 6 pm, Mondays, oppose U.S. aid to Israel, 405 East 8th Avenue at Wayne Morse United States Courthouse.
• Weekly vigils calling for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine and Israel, 5 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, Old Federal Building, corner of 7th & Pearl.
• Signmaking at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday, help with signmaking 11 am to 1 pm Wednesdays. Paint up to four signs for a donation of $5 to $10. MECCA, 555 High Street.
• Stand in solidarity with Food Not Bombs feeding the community, 3:30 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.
• Nonviolent Assembly Protesting Dissolution of Our Constitutional Rights, 10 am to 2 pm, Saturdays, 211 East 7th Avenue.
• Protest Trump’s attacks on immigrants, noon to 5 pm Saturdays, in front of the Creswell AM/PM on Oregon Avenue, resources available to teach people how to disrupt ICE raids in their area.
Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and go to EugeneWeekly.com to add them to the Weekly’s What’s Happening Calendar.