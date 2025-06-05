The Birds Are Back

Raptors, wine and summer nights? Yes, please! Cascades Raptor Center brings back its beloved Night at the Raptor Center series — an after-hours experience where guests can sip, snack and come face-to-beak with some of Oregon’s most awe-inspiring birds of prey. The event runs on select summer Thursdays (June 13 and 27; July 11 and 25; and August 8 and 22) from 6 pm to 8 pm. Executive DirectorJulie Collins, who took on her current role in 2022 after nearly a decade with the center, says the popular series has become a staple of the season. “It is our most popular event — we keep bringing it back year after year,” she says. “If we can find something that sparks interest, people will return even if they came last year or the year before.” Collins promises new surprises this summer to keep things fresh. “We just try to shake it up a little,” she says. “We always try to make it something new every single year.” Tickets are $50 per person and include food, beverages and access to the event. “Those funds go directly towards our work,” Collins says. That includes the nonprofit’s ongoing efforts to rehabilitate orphaned and injured raptors in their wildlife hospital. While the event is open to all ages, it’s designed with grownups in mind. Ninkasi Brewing is the beer sponsor for the season, and a rotating cast of local wineries will be featured at each event. “Guests can expect to get up close and personal with birds of prey,” Collins says. “Guests will be able to learn about our feathered friends in a fun and relaxed setting.”

Night at the Raptor Center is 6 pm to 8 pm June 13 and 27; July 11 and 25; and August 8 and 22 at Cascades Raptor Center, 32275 Fox Hollow Road. Tickets are $50, and proceeds support the care of injured and orphaned raptors. Learn more at CascadesRaptorCenter.org.

This story has been updated.

