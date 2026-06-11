Medieval Whimsy

Nearly Normal Events is throwing a Fantasy Fundraiser Renaissance Faire June 13.All day long, the fraternal order Knights of Pythias Helmet Lodge will be transformed into an-all ages medieval landscape. Throughout the day, find activities like inflatable axe throwing, Dungeons and Dragons, juggling, crafts, tarot reading, a puppet theater and a bounce house, while meeting characters right out of a storybook, such as mermaids, dragons, werewolves and fairies. Then, purchase gold coins to shop at the medieval market, and drink out of kegs from local breweries at the pop-up bar, aptly named The Potion Cellar. There will also be live folk music throughout the day across three stages, headlined by Eugene funk jazz band Mining Gold — who are expected to perform their show dressed as medieval dwarves in reference to Snow White. After 8 pm, the kids go home and it becomes a 21-plus medieval Renaissance wonderland, with drag and variety shows, a DJ, a raffle, even more alcohol and — this is true — a 21-plus puppet show by Fooble the Dragon. Nearly Normal is a Eugene-based event company, which co-founder and event organizer Llewyn St. Claire says aims to create safe spaces that help people express their inner whimsy. “When it comes to fascism, whimsy is the antithesis and probably the cure. The sillier we can be, the more we can play, the less we feel different,” they say. That’s why there will be a costume contest — though dressing up is not required. The Renaissance Faire is a fundraiser for the Knights of Pythias.

The Fantasy Fundraiser Renaissance Faire is all ages 1 pm to 8 pm and 21-plus 8 pm to 10 pm Saturday, Jun 13 at Helmet Lodge, 420 West 12 Avenue. Free to enter.