Trivia for All

Lane County loves trivia. Locals and visitors can choose between more than 50 regular trivia events in the Eugene-Springfield area, and from Harrisburg to Cottage Grove. “We’re punching way above our weight as far as the trivia scene here,” says Forest Walker Davis of FWD Trivia. “So, that’s something to be proud of, something we can all be proud of.” Davis, a longtime trivia fan, got his start hosting occasional trivia nights in Bend after the trivia host at The Lot, a local bar, quit. He moved to Eugene in 2016 and began hosting trivia at Bartolotti’s Pizza Bistro in the Erb Memorial Union on the University of Oregon’s campus. By 2021, trivia was his full-time job. Davis knows he can’t be “everyone’s cup of tea” as a trivia host, which is why he’s put together a comprehensive spreadsheet with information on the location, time, host and company of the trivia events in the area. The list started as a handwritten, color-coded chart that was updated and posted on Reddit every few months, Davis says. Now it’s a Google spreadsheet available to view by anyone with the link and of course you can always check EW’s What’s Happening calendar. Most of the trivia events on the spreadsheet are general knowledge, but some put on theme nights, so check their websites, Davis says. In June, Davis is hosting a Star Trek night at Ninkasi Brewing (272 Van Buren Street). In July, he’s doing a Game of Thrones/House of the Dragon theme, and in August, a food and drinks theme night. Trivia events are seven days a week and start times range between 6 pm and 9 pm.

Visit Calendar.EugeneWeekly.com for a comprehensive list of trivia events in Lane County. Check out Forest Walker Davis’ trivia events spreadsheet at Facebook.com/fwdtrivia.

