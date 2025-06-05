Witch Eyes and Robots in Disguise 

Music groups Sombre Lux and Witch Eyes perform back-to-back shows combining visuals and electronic synth at the Eugene Art House Friday, June 6. Sombre Lux is a Eugene-based artist and Witch Eyes is from the Pacific Northwest. Jesse Locke, the visual composer for Witch Eyes, says, “We came together and wanted to make a live show! It’s like an explosion of dark synthwave. It’s a multi-media show.” Sombre Lux, a one-man band run by Jordan Jacks, combines dark electronica with visual shadowplay to create an immersive soundscape for the audience while drawing inspiration from shadow, light and the unseen. Sombre Lux describes performances as “part man, part machine, seeking to understand human emotion through sound.” Witch Eyes is Colten Tyler Williams, the soundscape artist who crafts what his partner Locke describes as “like darkwave synth, synthwave, hip hop.” Locke is the cinematographer who films the visual aspect related to Williams’ music. Locke says, “The visuals tell a story with the music. It’s like watching a film with visuals laid down in real time with Colton laying down the music!.” Locke, when asked what audiences should expect from the show, says, “You’re gonna watch a show about a badass witch doing badass shit.” — Mason Falor

Witch Eyes and Sombre Lux perform 8 pm Friday, June 6, at Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. General admission is $20.

