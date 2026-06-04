Bringing Bach Summer

The internationally renowned Oregon Bach Festival kicks off its 56th season June 27 through July 12. While classic compositions remain the heartbeat of the event, the schedule heavily emphasizes diverse cultural narratives. “The festival wanted to do something that helped honor the 250th anniversary of the United States,” says Josh Gren, OBF director of strategic communications and marketing, “but to do it in a way that really recognized a lot of the collective voices that have made up the population and the culture of the United States over those 250 years.” Instead of traditional patriotic marches, audiences will experience a vast creative spectrum. Gren notes that the lineup “runs the gamut between historically informed performance of the music of Bach” and modern, multimedia presentations. Highlights include the American Indian Symphony, performances by mandolin virtuoso Chris Thile and a national park visual concerto. Ultimately, Gren summarizes the 2026 season as a dynamic blend of “traditional Bach, reinvented Bach, brand new that no one’s ever heard of before.”

Oregon Bach Festival runs Saturday, June 27, through Sunday, July 12. Concert dates, times, locations, tickets and more information at OregonBachFestival.org.