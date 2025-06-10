De-Flocking the Cameras

Eugene and Springfield police intend to launch license plate readers that use AI to make digital fingerprints of vehicles. Activists and civil liberties advocates have expressed concerns about the use of the data and the lack of public input on the cameras.

KLCC reports that the Flock camera system already has some of the solar powered cameras in place and that it could also make digital fingerprints of bikes.

An open source project, DeFlock, is mapping the cameras all over the world and in Eugene where its map shows two cameras already in use. According to 404 Media, “far more than 1,700 cameras have been reported in the United States and more than 5,600 have been reported around the world.”

Check out Eugene’s cameras here (where you can also get information on contributing to the map.)

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email EW Extra (Every Tuesday) Activist Alert

Local & Vocal (Every Thursday) What's Happening (Entertainment & Events)

Featured Local Savings