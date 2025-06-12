‘A Joy That Comes From Persevering’

There are two possibilities for celebrating Juneteenth in Eugene this week. Rhythm and Resilience Juneteenth Celebration highlights history and resilience by spotlighting Black-owned businesses and creators in an environment that cultivates community connection. BLAQ Youth Inc.’s 2025 Juneteenth Community Gathering (see more in Slant this week) creates a space through music, activities and food for people to experience a day of culture and acknowledge the historical significance of resilience in the Black community, even before slavery was abolished in 1865. The Rhythm and Resilience event provides a platform for Black culture to be celebrated and creates opportunities for marginalized performers to gain recognition. This year’s theme focuses on how music, art and movement are essential components in cultivating resilience within the Black community. Vanessa Fuller, owner and artistic director at Xcape Dance Academy, who was born and raised in Eugene, says, “It’s such a work in progress around here to find places for Black artists to not only have the opportunity to perform, but also to get paid.” In addition to being educational, the event is rooted in family-friendly fun with interactive activities, dance classes, games and creative outlets for people of all ages to engage in. There will be plenty of booths featuring local Black-owned businesses and organizations, offering handmade goods and products. The event will feature a variety of performances and cultural showcases, such as African dance, gospel, spoken word, DJs, Xcape Dance Academy and music by Eugene native Lafa Taylor. Fuller says, “This year, what I always like to hold at the center when I’m planning this event is Black people are really resilient and in times of struggle and times of adversity, through the times of slavery and the things that Black people have gone through, we are always making art, we are always making music, we are always dancing. We have a very rich culture in food and music and art.” She adds, “That is just a joy that comes from persevering.” The BLAQ Youth Inc.’s Juneteenth Community Gathering will feature performances from Mz. Etta’s World, Sistahs4Life and Zelia Woods as well as a Juneteenth history presentation honoring the holiday’s significance. “We gather not only to celebrate the official end of slavery in the United States, but to uplift and affirm Black voices, stories and futures,” Shanaè Joyce-Stringer, lead event coordinator, writes in a press release. “This event is a joyful and powerful opportunity for community members of all backgrounds to come together in solidarity and celebration.” In addition, the event is suitable for all ages, featuring a Kid Zone with games to keep children engaged and entertained, as well as a special Elders’ Space where Black elders will share their life experiences and wisdom. There will be community tables hosted by local organizations, raffles for prizes and a wide range of food from local Black-owned vendors and food trucks.

The Rhythm and Resilience Juneteenth celebration is noon to 6 pm Saturday, June 14, at 5th Street Market Alley, 550 Pearl St; free. BLAQ Youth Inc.’s 2025 Juneteenth Gathering is 3 pm to 8 pm Thursday, June 19, at the Farmers Market Pavilion, 85 East 8th Avenue; free.

