A Spooky Family Affair

With the popularity of the television show Wednesday, it is timely that Cottage Theatre has chosen to produce The Addams Family. Fans of the original television show and movies will enjoy live theater about this spooky family. Lovers of musicals will appreciate the humor, fun music and dance.

The director, Marc Siegel, originally saw the play on Broadway when he lived in New York and was later able to direct and choreograph it for Lane County-based Rose Children’s Theatre. Siegel has been involved with dancing, singing, acting and choreographing in most of the theaters in town. His passion for dance is apparent in the many routines included in the play.

Siegel says, “It’s also wacky and gives me a chance to design and build cool sets, choreograph a ton.”

The stagecraft was an amazing work of art. Although I had mixed feelings about the digital backdrop, it did allow a richer ending than other productions I’ve seen of The Addams Family.

“I think the piece really captures the struggles we all have with relationships and finding ways to resolve conflict,” Siegel says of the play.

This play is about family. Ironically, many of the cast members are also family. Anyone who has attended Cottage Theatre will be familiar with the talented actress, Laurel Merz, cast as Morticia. Also in this play are her children, Alana Merz, Charlotte Merz and Joseph Merz.

Lynne Schuepbach, Laurel Merz’s mother, painted the hall of pictures for the set. Although the Merz family all are passionate about theater, this is the first time they all have been in the same play. It seems fitting that they are in a play as family.

Laurel Merz tells Eugene Weekly that Charlotte has wanted to play Wednesday since she was a little kid. “Wildly, she was listening to The Addams Family Broadway album on the day of the Camp Fire. Our family lost her home in the Paradise Camp Fire in 2018.” This was one of California’s deadliest wildfires.

“Charlotte was stuck on a bus from the school as my mother was not able to get back to pick her up during the evacuation,” Laurel Merz adds.

It is obvious to see why Charlotte Merz was cast as Wednesday with her powerful singing voice. She knew the music like it came from her soul.

The only flaw of the play is not being able to hear the actors. The mics weren’t working or weren’t loud enough during the first act of the play, and the live band was louder than actors in the second act. Hopefully the tech crew will have this figured out after opening night.

Alana Merz, who has starred in other Cottage Theatre plays, was almost unrecognizable as Alice Beineke. “She’s great about portraying a character full of tension, and then she got to release it all. And everyone’s voices are fantastic,” says Kris Kingsbury, an audience member from Eugene.

“I love Gomez. He’s stealing the show,” says audience member Joan Ehlers, also of Eugene. Many others from the audience also commented on Max Arnold’s comedic interpretation of Gomez.

“I liked the variety of characters, especially Fester,” says Stephen Lawn, who comes to Cottage Theatre often. “The talent they have here is amazing.”

Even the cast members with minor roles, Grandma and Lurch, as well as the dead ancestors, were perfect. The stage, the dancing, and the singing were stellar.

Siegel says Laurel has been his partner for four years. Before readers jump to the conclusion of nepotism, one must see for themselves why the Merz family were cast.

Siegel says that Laurel’s children “are very talented, and there was no one else I wanted to have in leading roles after I witnessed their auditions. Nothing was precast. They were all by far the best for their roles. I am over the moon with the acting, singing and dancing of the cast and the live band rocks.”

He adds, “I can’t wait for you to see it.”

The Addams Family plays Cottage Theatre Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays ​at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:30 pm through Oct. 25 — the Halloween season. Tickets are $32 adults and $20 students; buy them at CottageTheatre.org.