Be Gay, Play Cards

Get your nerd on this weekend at Eugene’s annual Nerd Pride, where around 40 different vendors will be selling artwork, trading cards and other fantasy-related products. Nerd Pride is a celebration of the contributions queer folks have made to the fantasy adventure community. The event, hosted at the downtown Park Blocks, will also feature food vendors. Stop by at 1 pm to bear witness to a Dungeons & Dragons one-shot. Those who want to join can sign up to participate before it starts. Founder Indra Hunter says she founded Nerd Pride “to create a place that was smaller, more grassroots, more affordable for people to come together and have those networking opportunities away from the harshness of the work week.” Nerd Pride started in 2023 and has only grown in size — and vendors — since. Hunter says their favorite part of Nerd Pride is “creating a community outlet to help see each other as people.” Hunter describes the event as a farmers market meets comic con.

Nerd Pride is noon to 6 pm Sunday, June 22, at the downtown Park Blocks, 126 East 8th Avenue. Free.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email EW Extra (Every Tuesday) Activist Alert

Local & Vocal (Every Thursday) What's Happening (Entertainment & Events)

Featured Local Savings