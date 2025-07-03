Fireworks, baseball, protest and rodeos to celebrate July 4th

Whether or not you feel the urge to celebrate this upcoming federal holiday, there is no excuse not to take advantage of a day off and have fun. From traditional rodeos to a peaceful protest, Eugene and surrounding areas will be buzzing with events for you to enjoy — and of course, there will be fireworks. Springfield’s annual Light of Liberty fireworks show has been put on hiatus this year due to construction, but there are still things happening around town. Eugene Pro Rodeo runs the evenings of July 3 through 6. Each night has a corresponding theme — Military Night on July 4 has fireworks following the rodeo. Not feeling that kind of patriotism? If you are a baseball fan or want to support local teams, head to Hamlin Sports Complex July 3, and cheer for the Springfield Drifters competing against the Ridgefield Raptors with a fireworks show following the game, or the Eugene Emeralds at PK Park with their Red, White & BOOM! Game, fireworks and music by Satin Love Orchestra. If you are a runner or just a spectator, be part of Oregon Track Club’s Butte to Butte July 4 with a 10K run, 5K run/walk and 4 Mile Mayor’s Walk. There’s a “Finish Festival” at 5th Street Public Market from 7:30 am to 10:30 am for all to enjoy. Do your patriotic duty and join Indivisible’s No Kings Since 1776 protest, where protesters are encouraged to bring signs and/or flags to speak out for democracy. Jeanine Ethridge from Indivisible says the signs relate to any topic, such as immigration, public land use, birth rights, citizenship and due process. The protest will be in front of the Federal Court building from noon to 1:30 pm on July 4th. “Wear a costume, bring a sign and a flag and have some fun hanging out with other people,” Ethridge says.

Eugene Pro Rodeo is Thursday July 3, through Saturday, July 5, at 7:30 pm and Sunday, July 6, at 4:30 pm at Oregon Horse Center, 90751 Prairie Road. Tickets begin at $28 at EugeneProRodeo.com. Eugene Emeralds play Hillsboro Hops July 3, doors open 5:30 pm and tickets are from $22.50 at Eugene_Emeralds.com. The Springfield Drifters’ game is at 7:05 pm, July 3, tickets are $5 at Tickets.driftersbaseball.com. The Butte to Butte kicks off 7:30 am July 4 with a 5K race followed by a 10K Run at 8 am and 4 Mile Mayor’s Fitness Walk at 8:30 am. Register at ButtetoButte.com/register. The No Kings Since 1776 protest is in front of the Federal Court building from noon to 1:30 pm on July 4.

