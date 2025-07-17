40 Years of the Asian Celebration

This year, the Oregon Asian Celebration features the Year of the Snake per the Chinese zodiac, and a snake often symbolizes wisdom. “The Year of the Snake is a time for transformation and renewal,” David Tam, the event director, says in a statement. “It’s a time to welcome wisdom, growth and new beginnings.”

As the celebration reaches its 40th anniversary, music, dances and delicious foods from Asian cultures welcome the whole community on Saturday, July 19.

Visitors can expect traditional and contemporary music, dance and martial arts alongside Asian cuisine. Haiku and tanka exhibits will feature student poetry, organized by Skipping Stones Magazine. If you like to sing, there is a karaoke contest at 7 pm.

Aimee Yogi wears multiple hats in the community in Eugene and Springfield. She is an active volunteer at Asian American Foundation of Oregon, Japanese American Association of Lane County, Hospice of Sacred Heart, Hearts for Hospice and Eugene Springfield Community Emergency Response Team. She reflects on how 40 years ago Ada Lee, who came to Eugene for Bushnell University from Hong Kong, took the lead in building the Asian American community here.

Yogi says that Lee’s commitment to supporting people from China and Hong Kong contributed to so many Chinese restaurants opening in the area and more impacts beyond that.

Yogi notes that because the Asian American population was assimilated and a minority, they did not do cultural things for a while, and it was “invisible,” which led young people to consider moving to bigger cities with larger Asian American communities.

She adds that the 1980s was also when student identity movements — such as Black power and the American Indian Movement — were happening across the nation. “Students spoke up to know their identity and who they really are,” Yogi says. Following the other identity groups, Asian American youth also sought their own culture and identity.

“Part of building Asian Celebration was to showcase the values we hold in family and community,” Yogi says, “but also we wanted to show our community and children that we are proud of being Asian Americans and proud of promoting and selling Japanese, Chinese and Korean items.”

At this year’s event, several programs are specially planned for children and youth. They can pick up a Year of the Snake Passport to get stamped at 12 different locations and be eligible for prizes. This year, Japanese sumo by Portland Sumo will be joining for the first time, and there is space for visitors to try martial arts such as kids karate at 3:30 pm.

Waka Daiko is a Eugene-based taiko group for ages 8 to 18 that has performed at many events in Eugene and nearby areas, including the Oregon Asian Celebration. Jean Lee, Ada Lee’s daughter, is the group’s director. She says that Waka Daiko was formed in the 1990s by children of Eugene Taiko, an adult taiko performing group to create a space for their children to enjoy taiko drumming.

Noah Adams, incoming sophomore in college, joined Waka Daiko seven years ago, and he says that drumming taiko makes him feel more confident. Adams also mentors younger members. “It was difficult at first, but now it is very good for leadership experiences,” he says.

Sam and Lillia Adams, both Adams’ siblings, play taiko together and are excited for the upcoming performance. “I like the feeling of drums, it vibrates your body,” Lillia Adams says.

As the Asian American community started to grow in the 1980s, the city of Eugene recognized Lee’s community-building work and asked her to host a dinner inviting Asian American leaders with a small program with children singing folk songs.

Yogi says that the leaders liked it and said, “We should do this again and make it an annual event,” and it later became the Lantern Festival. They used to celebrate for 12 days around Lunar New Year, and the event was hosted in the basement of the former First Baptist Church, now The Shedd Institute.

“It was really popular because we brought all the Asian American families, and it was really fun.” The leaders realized that “we have a community,” and more than half of the leaders planning those events were from Hawaii, including Yogi. She says that Hawaiian people especially value family and community.

Jean Lee says that taiko and lion dance were the only performances at first. As the event grew, they started to use the agricultural building at the Lane Events Center, and brought vendors, arts and crafts tables, and entertainment from traditional Asian cultures. It was so popular that it continued to develop and subcommittees were formed.

After the pandemic, the festival moved outdoors to Alton Baker Park to avoid risk of COVID. Although there are some concerns about heat and possible air quality issues from wildfires, artists, vendors and performers continue to share the richness of Asian culture with the community. The Oregon Asian Celebration organizers encourage visitors to bring a refillable water bottle, a lawn chair, blanket or umbrella for comfortable viewing and for staying cool at the event.

Oregon Asian Celebration is 10 am to 9 pm Saturday, July 19, at Alton Baker Park, 200 Day Island Road. Admission is free, and you are encouraged to bike, walk or take LTD. Visit AsianCelebration.org for the event schedule and information.

