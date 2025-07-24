Soak Up Summer at Willamalane’s Outdoor Concert Series 

Enjoy summer weather, vibes and a new band each night during this year’s Willamalane’s Concerts in the Park, featuring live music Wednesday and Thursday evenings at Island Park, on July 24, 30 and 31. Gates and concessions open at 5:30 pm, and concerts begin at 6 pm. Admission is $3 per night, or free with a non-perishable food donation supporting the food pantry at Willamalane Adult Activity Center. Each night includes two sets of live music performances with a 20-minute intermission. Willamalane Program Manager Tracy Kribs says the event is “a safe, fun environment for family and kids to come down and enjoy music… It’s such a unique setting in Lane County.” The concert series lineup includes something for everyone. The Koz performs arena-style rock from the ’70s through the ’90s on July 24. Left on Wilson, a psychedelic jam-rock group mixing funk, blues and grooves, plays July 30. And on July 31, soothing soft rock band Candy Apple Bleu serves up laid-back hits from the ’70s and ’80s. Beer, wine and concessions will be available each night, or bring your picnic-style dinner with sealed non-alcoholic beverages to enjoy with family and friends. With the closure and reconstruction of Mill Street near the park’s entrance on B Street, it is recommended that visitors view Willamalane’s website for travel and parking directions.

Willamalane’s Concerts in the Park is 5:30 pm to 8 pm Thursday, July 24; Wednesday, July 30 and Thursday, July 31 at Island Park, 200 West B Street, Springfield. $3 admission each night or free with a non-perishable food donation. For more information on parking visit Willamalane.org.

