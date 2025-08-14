He’s Bad, He’s Nationwide

ZZ Top, the classic Southern rock band with the best facial hair out there, is bringing their cheap sunglasses to the Cuthbert Amphitheater Sunday, August 17. ZZ Top is a particularly special band these days, because, unlike many dad rock bands out there, the classic lineup has remained mostly unchanged for their 55 year career together until bassist Dusty Hill passed away in 2021 (his spot has since been filled with his former technician, Elwood Francis).

Eugene Weekly interviewed ZZ Top frontman and Southern rock legend Billy Gibbons, or Reverend Willie G. for the die-hard fans, about guitars, mail order scams and opening for Jimi Hendrix in the early days of his career. Most importantly, in this interview, EW finally unlocked his secret to maintaining his beard so perfectly.

You currently have a massive and perpetually growing collection of custom built guitars. When you were 13, you were given your first electric guitar. What kind of guitar was it, and can you talk about the differences between that, what you would eventually work with, and what we’ll see at the Cuthbert Amphitheater on August 17?

Yes, indeed. It was a Gibson Melody Maker, single cutaway, and a mean, single coil pickup. A righteous guitar, to say the least. Plug ‘er in and let the electricity turn it toward “Patent Applied For”.

And with the present, we’ll bring a full “guitarmory” to continue loudness when we hit town. Chances are good we’ll be playing something nice and exotic from guitar-builder extraordinaire, Mr. John Bolin of Bolin Guitars based in Boise, Idaho.

At the beginning of your career, before ZZ Top, you very famously opened for Jimi Hendrix. Though you have different styles, is there anything he taught you about guitar that you still use to this day, or that helped propel you into the guitar player you are now?

Yes! He absolutely taught us volumes (pun intended) about guitar playing technique, approach and far beyond. Jimi was able to wring sounds out of a guitar that its makers never imagined it was capable of. He was a mentor, a teacher, a friend and an inspiration and remains so to this day.

Tell me the story of the fluffy, sheepskin guitars in the “Legs” video (which won the Best Group Video award at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1983). How did those guitars come to be, what was it like shooting with them and where are they now?

You heard the term “fuzz tone”? Well, we stretched that idea up a notch and embraced the physical side of the concept. Keeping in mind, when playing fur-covered guitars, having a groomer’s brush on hand keeps the fluff joyously pristine. We still got ‘em as you will probably see on the 17th.

How did you acquire the affectionate nickname “Reverend Willy G.?” Was it truly from a money-making scam?

We figured it would be worth taking a shot at some religious mail order entrepreneurship during the days when radio stations south of the border whose call letters began with “X” poured their high powered broadcast signal into Texas and points north. We figured it would be a good idea to market blessed “soul slippers” to those who received a sanctified appeal from one Reverend Willy G.

They definitely weren’t meant as footwear as they were all lefts. Hoping that statute of limitations and/or extradition treaty is no longer in play for that bit of mischief.

I have to ask this question because no one seems to agree. In the song, “Tush,” what does “Tush” really mean?

There are three levels of high living, or ways to quantify quality of life adjuncts: tush, plush and rico — in that order. The song is a plea for the “just” the entry level enhancement. Yes, we know it’s a Yiddish word for the posterior area, and it works with that interpretation, too.

Here’s a paradox, and I think you are the only one in the world who has the answer. Can a “Sharp Dressed Man” wear “Cheap Sunglasses”?

Absolutely! Let’s face it, you’re only going to sooner or later break or lose those sunglasses, so why throw good money after bad which can be spent on accessories that are plausibly more permanent?

If you are at liberty to do so, can you share your beard routine?

Wash, condition, pat dry… repeat.

And finally, what can the Eugene audience expect from your August 17 show at the Cuthbert Amphitheater?

It’s gonna be loud and it’s gonna be rockin’. ’Nuff said.

For this loud and rockin’ show, give Billy Gibbons and ZZ Top “all your lovin’ (and all your hugs and kisses too)” August 17 at the Cuthbert Amphitheater.

ZZ Top: The Elevation Tour concert begins 6:30 pm, Sunday, August 17, at the Cuthbert Amphitheater, 601 Day Island Road. Doors 5 pm. Tickets start at $62.75 and are available at TheCuthbert.Com.

