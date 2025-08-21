Honoring Ancestors With Dance

Typically, the tradition of Obon — the Japanese Festival of the Dead — is a three-day affair featuring a variety of traditional dancing styles to celebrate and honor the spirits of ancestors. The Japanese American Association of Lane County, however, presents the 34th Annual Obon & Taiko Japanese Festival for a single day, August 23, at the Lane Events Center. “We have always been small,” says Susie Yamamoto, an instructor of Obon dance at Sheldon Community Center. “Our Obon is centered around dance.” She adds that the festival also has elements of nikkei — in this case, the American influence on the centuries-old Japanese tradition. “We take a little license with our Obon,” Yamamoto says. Indeed, Yamamoto notes that she will lead an Obon dance she learned in California years ago that incorporates English, Spanish and Japanese music. Obon lessons will be held throughout the day, and vendors include Taste of India and Eugene Asian Market. DisOrient Film Festival will table the event, and Antonio Huerta of Comunidad y Herencia Cultural will showcase his Mexican charro roping skills.

The 34th Annual Obon & Taiko Japanese Festival is noon to 8 pm Saturday, August 23, at the Lane Events Center, 796 West 13th Avenue. Free admission. Wear a yukata or kimono if you like.

Featured Local Savings