Another Spendy House for the Coach

Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning likes his new Gilham Road residential neighborhood in Eugene so much that he’s bought a second home there.

Lanning bought a massive house and adjoining vacant lot in the Gilham area in September 2022. And a couple of weeks ago, he bought another home two blocks south, property records show. The recent seller? A University of Oregon sports department staffer who quit to take a job in California.

Lanning has been busy buying and selling homes in Eugene ever since he landed the head coaching job at the UO in December 2021. Upon Lanning’s move from the University of Georgia to the UO, sports and Duck fan websites and other media wrote about Lanning’s initial home purchase here. But they shied away from the gritty details and eventually moved on.

So, here are said gritty details:

Once he arrived, Lanning and his wife quickly bought a home in southeast Eugene, off Spring Boulevard, for $1.2 million according to the deed. The March 2022 purchase gave them a just-completed home, 3,068 square feet, plus a 628-square-foot garage, all on a quarter acre.

But these proved temporary digs. Six months later, in September, Lanning bought a much bigger spread, off Gilham Road in north-central Eugene, where he and his family have been ever since.

Monster homes

People who want really large homes in the Eugene city limits often gravitate to the Gilham area. That’s where Chip Kelly, one-time Duck football coach, built his much-publicized 6,300-square-foot home back in 2010-12. It’s now owned by a local neurosurgeon.

The biggest Gilham-area home clocks in at 7,289 square feet, plus garages totaling 1,668 square feet, Lane County records show. It’s owned by Jordan Papé, CEO of the Papé machinery companies. The runner-up is a 6,847-square-foot-home owned by Baljeet Singh, proprietor of 7-Eleven stores in western Oregon.

Lanning’s Gilham home falls short of these.

It’s a 5,810-square-foot residence, built in 2017, on 1.6 acres. It sports four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms and an outdoor in-ground kidney-shaped pool, Lane County records show. Like many super-costly Gilham-area homes, it’s shoehorned in among smaller, older, less-expensive houses on smaller lots.

The purchase price wasn’t disclosed, but Lanning took out a $3 million mortgage on it, records show. The property now has a market value of $3 million, Lane County estimates.

Lanning bought the home from the original owner, Jeremy Reynolds, owner of Eugene-based Reynolds Electric, records show.

Buy-back option

The deal has an unusual caveat: a “memorandum of option agreement” states that Lanning gave Reynolds the “sole and exclusive option” to buy back the property by Sept. 5, 2025. The memo doesn’t elaborate on the buy-back terms.

Meanwhile, Lanning sold his Spring Boulevard area home to a Eugene orthopedic surgeon in February 2023 for $1.145 million, a bit less than he paid for it.

Fast-forward to the summer of 2025: Jordan Troester, director of performance and sports science at the UO Athletics Department, gets hired as director of performance at Red Bull Athlete Performance Center in California, a facility owned by the Red Bull caffeine-beverage corporation. Troester’s 2,200-square-foot home was two blocks from Lanning’s Gilham-area house. On July 30, Troester sold his house to Lanning for $735,000, the deed shows.

Asked by Eugene Weekly for any comment, UO Ducks spokesman Jimmy Stanton emailed: “Our coaches don’t comment on private financial transactions.”

Troester appears to have made out nicely in the sale. The sale price was a 34 percent markup from the $549,000 Troester paid in 2020, the deeds show. Touchdown for Troester!

Bricks $ Mortar is a column anchored by Christian Wihtol, who worked as an editor and writer at The Register-Guard in Eugene 1990-2018, much of the time focused on real estate, economic development and business. Reach him at Christian@EugeneWeekly.com.

Featured Local Savings