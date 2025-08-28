Your Best Pets!

Cutest Pet

Spirit (above) the husky is 10 years old and has lived with Rachel Saxton since he was five. “We just love him to bits,” Saxton writes. EW staffers voted him cutest because of his adorable smile and 10/10 “loafing” ability.

Creepiest Pet

Creepiest Pet – Sweppo

Sweppo the axolotl was voted creepiest by EW staffers, although some of us think he might be one of the cutest. He’s a sight to behold (and has us singing the “Axolotl Song”) but still charming nonetheless!

Best Rescue

Best Rescue – Daisy

Daisy, the “psychic” German shepherd was rescued from an abusive home as a puppy by relatives of the abuser. After his service dog passed away, Steve Thoemmes decided to visit Daisy at her caregiver’s home and fell in love. After a long process of training, Thoemmes writes, “She’s chill at the dentist, at the Schnitzer, at Safeway, at the Cottage Theatre and even during the chaos of a busy street.”

Most Like Owner

Most Like Owner – Gandalf Bubbles Brown

Gandalf Bubbles Brown, the hound dog, is turning 15 years old this September. Adopted by lookalike Steve Brown in 2010, Gandalf is his children’s childhood dog and “my best friend,” Brown says. Gandalf was an EW staff favorite. “I couldn’t tell which one was the dog and which one was the owner,” says Savannah Brown, EW calendar editor (who is not related to Gandalf).



Check out all the pets at EugeneWeekly.com and drop us a note and chew us out if you disagree with our votes to Letters@EugeneWeekly.com.

