Activist Alert

“We long to have a home where civil freedoms are respected, where our children will not be subject to mass surveillance, abuse of human rights, political censorship and mass incarceration.” — Joshua Wong Chi-fung , Hong Kong pro-democracy activist

Upcoming Rallies, Marches, Talks, Trainings and Protests

• Rally Against Mass Surveillance, noon, Saturday, Sept. 6, outside Eugene City Hall, 500 E. 4th Avenue. Protest Flock license plate readers.

• A Simple Meal — Let Gaza Eat, noon to 2 pm, Saturday, Sept. 6, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive Street. Break bread in solidarity with the hungry people of Gaza. Alex Awad, a pastor from Jerusalem, recently relocated to Eugene, will speak and ER Dr. Mark Brauner will join via video from Gaza. Cafe Soriah Chef Ibrahim Hamide will prepare a simple meal. Spirit-led donations. RSVP SimpleMealforGaza@gmail.com.

• Pack Eugene City Council to say no to Flock, 7 pm, Monday, Sept. 7, Eugene City Hall, 500 E. 4th Avenue.

Ongoing

• Protest ICE, fight Flock cameras and more, with the Party for Socialism and Liberation Eugene, get info on protests, trainings, etc. at Linktr.ee/psleugene.

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, Mondays, corners of 29th and Willamette Street.

• Singing for our Lives, noon, Tuesdays, 7th and Pearl, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants.

• Weekly vigils against the genocide in Gaza, 5 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, old federal building, corner of 7th & Pearl.

• Sister District Postcarding, 6 pm to 10 pm, Wednesdays, Claim 52 Brewing, 232 Lincoln Street.

• Weekly get-out-the-vote postcarding, 1 pm to 3 pm, Thursdays, Gryff’s Pub, 2101 Bailey Hill Road, gear up to turn Virginia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania blue on Nov 4. For more info Pandi96743@yahoo.com.

• To replace the mainstream parties with a party of, by, and for the people, We the People Party Lane County meet every other Friday 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Tall Firs Cafe & Events, 1488 18th Street, Springfield. wtplane.org and wethepeoplelanecounty@proton.me.

• Stop the Cuts, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Stand in solidarity with Food Not Bombs feeding the community, 4 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.

• Protest Trump’s attacks on immigrants, noon to 5 pm Saturdays, in front of the Creswell AM/PM on Oregon Avenue.

• Protest ICE, 10 am on the last Tuesday of each month, ICE office, 211 East 7th Avenue. More info at Linktr.ee/psleugene. Be available for rapid response if there is an arrest via Tinyurl.com/ImmigrantDefenseSignal.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and subscribe to the Activist Alert newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in your inbox on Wednesdays!

Featured Local Savings