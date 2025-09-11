Your Pet’s Time to Shine

Looking for some family fun time? How about animal fun? The Doggolympics, hosted by Bend’s The Hungry Hound food truck, looks to bring the community together while giving dogs their day to shine. At Alton Baker Park Sept. 14, there will be obstacle courses, high-jumps, best trick, sprint races and the Famous K9 Kings Frisbee Show to watch and for your dogs to experience. The dogs are all competing for proceeds benefitting Greenhill Humane Society. Animal friendly vendors, a pet photo booth, a raffle and food and drink options will be there to cover you and your pet’s needs. Hungry Hound Owner Bryan Du Toit, says “This is your day with your dog, and it’s your dog’s day to shine.” There will also be a pet adoption booth hosted by Wiggly Tails Dog Rescue. On the same day is the Ferret Agility Trials, hosted by Lane Area Ferret Shelter. It is the 30-year anniversary for this event, bringing ferret owners and the community to one place (formerly called the Ferret Olympics, it was renamed in 2005 after the U.S. Olympic Committee threatened a lawsuit). Lane Area Ferret Shelter and Rescue shelter manager Melanee Ellis says it is “a fun and hilarious event.” Watch ferrets run through tubes, escape paper bags and participate in strength competitions. There will also be auctions, raffles and family-friendly carnival games that cost a quarter to play. “Make sure you stay until the end! Awards and medals are given to each ferret,” Ellis says.

Doggolympics is 10 am to 5 pm Sunday, Sept. 14, at Alton Baker Park, 200 Day Island Road. Free for all spectators and pets. The Ferret Agility Trials is noon to 4 pm Sunday, Sept. 14, at Emerald Park, 1400 Lake Drive. Free for all spectators. $3 to register your ferret. $0.25 for carnival games.

