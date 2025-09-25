Nelson’s Comes to Campus

Nelson’s Taqueria food truck — and its neighboring restaurant Nelson’s in the Whit — are staples of the Whiteaker neighborhood. The food truck has been serving burritos, quesabirria tacos and other classic Mexican dishes for 10 years. Nelson’s in the Whit quickly became a lively spot for specialty margaritas and Mexican fare after opening in 2021. Both have won multiple Eugene Weekly Best Of Eugene awards.

Now, Nelson’s owners, married couple Nelson Lopez and TJ Mooney, are embarking on the next chapter of their business by opening Nelson’s on Campus near The Duck Store on 13th Avenue on Sept. 27. At the same time, they’re closing Nelson’s Taqueria food truck to focus on their new venture.

“We want to introduce a new generation of people to Nelson’s, and how good it is,” Mooney says.

Lopez, known for his charisma and friendly personality, will be transitioning from the food truck to running things at Nelson’s in the Whit, while Mooney manages Nelson’s on Campus.

Mooney says Lopez wanted to be more involved day-to-day at Nelson’s in the Whit, and he couldn’t also work at the food truck at the same time.

“There’s only two of us,” Mooney says. “All good things must come to an end.”

The new location will be open 10 am to 10 pm Monday through Thursday and 10 am to midnight Friday and Saturday. Nelson’s in the Whit, which is currently a dinner spot, with the food truck open during the day, is expanding its hours in the food truck’s absence. It will be open from 11 am to 10 pm Monday through Saturday.

“People who like Nelson and Nelson’s Taqueria can go in and do a to-go order or they can sit down and hang out with him,” Mooney says.

Nelson’s on campus will have a similar menu to that of its Whiteaker counterpart, with tacos, burritos and nachos and quesabirria, too. But it won’t have some of the larger or more time-intensive dishes like fajitas and tamales.

“It’s going to be more quick-service geared toward college kids,” Mooney says. “So we’re going to pare down the menu.”

The new space will, however, have a full bar. “We’re famous for our margaritas, so of course we’ll be bringing those with us,” Mooney says.

Margarita flavors at Nelson’s in the Whit include blackberry guava, mango habanero and pineapple jalapeno.

Nelson’s will be the only Mexican restaurant near the main strip on 13th on the west side of campus (besides Qdoba), serving to expand food options for students for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and being open until midnight on Friday and Saturday, for late-night drinking snacks. The space will also feature some big TVs for showing Duck games.

“I think it will be a nice complement to the area,” Mooney says. “We’re really excited. We’ve wanted to do this for a long time.”

Nelson’s on Campus will be open 10 am to 10 pm Monday through Thursday and 10 am to midnight Friday and Saturday at 871 East 13th Avenue, Suite C. A grand opening is scheduled for 5 pm Saturday, Sept. 27. Nelson’s in the Whit is located at 400 Blair Boulevard. Restaurant hours are at NelsonsintheWhit.net, 541-844-8404.

