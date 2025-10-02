A Show for Rocketmen and Tiny Dancers

If “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting,” then Friday night is an excellent time to “Crocodile Rock” with a tribute to one of the greatest performers of all time. Electric Elton is coming to the Hult Center, to deliver all of the best Elton John songs of his heyday, at half the cost of seeing the real thing. The show is a multimedia experience, with a large screen, a full band, dancers and essential costume changes complete with feathers and platform shoes. “We just try and do the best representation of the original songs as we can,” Sean Trombley says, otherwise known as Electric Elton himself. Trombley discovered John’s music as a child. “I remember my parents set me up in piano lessons, and they usually want to teach you royal conservatories,” he says. But he went to the record store and found the sheet music for Crocodile Rock. When his teacher saw the music, “she wouldn’t teach it to me,” he says. “So I quit piano.” Years later, he rediscovered John’s music, and eventually learned it “well enough to perform it in front of people,” he says. Now, with the addition of gaudy flair, so much glitter and, in Trombley’s words “maybe a little flourish,” you can say “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and hello to Electric Elton.

Electric Elton is 7 pm Friday, Oct. 3, at The Hult Center. Tickets begin at $49 and are available at HultCenter.org.