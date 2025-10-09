Birders of a Feather 

The Vaux’s swifts are headed to Central America and Venezuela; the Hammond’s flycatchers have already left for Mexico; and the warbling vireo will soon, too, be flying south. Many of Lane County’s birds are headed south for the winter, and this year, Eugene’s Bird Friendly Community Coalition — made up of 11 local ornithological and conservation groups — will celebrate local migratory birds with Wings on Willamette: A World Migratory Bird Day Festival Sunday, Oct. 12, at Alton Baker Park Shelters. The festival will include activities for children, trivia games with prizes, live music and food carts. “We think it’s really important that humans connect with nature, and birds are so accessible. You can see them, you can hear them, you can celebrate their migrations,” says Debbie Schlenoff, chair of the Coast to Cascades Bird Alliance, one of the EBFCC member organizations. Along with their beauty, both in appearance and song, birds serve an important function: acting as a bellwether. “If we’re keeping an eye on what’s happening with birds, then we know what the state is of our environment,” she says. The festival aims to celebrate Lane County’s feathered residents, but also raise awareness about many of the harmful environmental factors they face, including climate change, pesticides, loss of habitat and even cats. “By connecting with birds, we’re actually, you know, helping so many things that share the planet, plus people,” Schlenoff says.

Wings on the Willamette: A World Migratory Bird Day Festival is 1 pm to 4 pm, Sunday, Oct. 12, at Alton Baker Park Shelters, 200 Day Island Road. Free. At 11 am, a limited-space canoe bridging event will take place. To register and for more information, visit the Coast to Cascade Bird Alliance website CCBirdAlliance.Org. There will also be two birding events at noon: A Park Wander with Charlie Quinn and an All-Abilities Bird Outing led by Barb and Dan Gleason.