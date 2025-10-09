It often happens that when talented musicians meet organically out in the world, it is musical love at first sight. But sometimes, when you’ve just become musically “single,” it’s important to put yourself out there and check out the musical fish in the sea. If you do, magic just might happen. At least, that’s what happened when indie drag folk artist Lazarus Pearl met their drummer, Rena Frampton, who is performing at Sam Bond’s this Friday, Oct. 10. It all started at a musical speed dating event at The Big Dirty, may it rest in peace. At the time, Pearl was a solo singer and mandolin player extraordinaire who was looking for a drummer. Frampton had just left a previous music group and was invited to attend the musical speed dating event. “I was shy and reluctant at first,” Frampton says. When the event started, Pearl and a few others were immediately paired to jam together for five minutes. “We felt a musical chemistry immediately,” Frampton says, “and we’ve been rocking ever since!” With the addition of bassist David Davis, Lazarus Pearl’s three-piece project plays “a wide range of indie punk with a folk twist,” Frampton says. “What’s special about our show is the powerful, energetic performance, and the diverse set up we have,” she continues. Frampton is lesbian, while Pearl dons incredibly expressive androgynous drag. “We are for everyone, but queers for the front,” Frampton says. Sharing the bill with Lazarus Pearl on Sunday is Eve ’n the Bad Apples, a soul, funk and pop group. — Savannah Brown

Lazarus Pearl and Eve ’n The Bad Apples perform 9 pm Friday, Oct. 10, at Sam Bond’s Garage, 407 Blair Boulevard. $5.