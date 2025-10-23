A Thrilling Halloween

Even though Oct. 31 is not technically until next Friday, as a professional publication, it is our duty to clarify that Halloween truly is all month long. That’s why you need to throw on your red leather pants and practice your best zombie walk, because Thrill the World Eugene is in town on Saturday, Oct. 25, at Amazon Community Center. Thrill the World is an international movement, where groups all around the globe unite in a zombie-clad flashmob to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” for charity. TTWE has partnered with ShelterCare, a local nonprofit dedicated to serving those experiencing instability with housing. Margo Jennings, one of the founders of TTWE, says that over the years, they’ve raised $82,000 for ShelterCare, and this year, they’re aiming to bring the total to $90,000. “We are very proud to have developed this community of zombies who have brought our community joy and thrills since 2012,” Jennings says. “We welcome the newbies who learn the dance and add to our family. Knowing we are helping our community through Shelter Care is a bonus.” Find more haunting performances at Halloween Downtown the same day, where families can trick-or-treat at various businesses around downtown. Aside from hordes of candy, enjoy food trucks, a pet parade, shopping, live music and many spooky interactive experiences.

Thrill the World Eugene is 1 pm to 4 pm Saturday, Oct. 25, at Amazon Community Center, 2700 Hilyard Street. Daddy Rabbit performs at 1 pm and the flashmob is at 3 pm. Halloween Downtown is noon to 4 pm the same day, through various places in downtown Eugene. Visit Eugene-Or.gov for a map and more information. Both events are free.