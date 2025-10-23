Glitter Bomb for Peace

Femme Dagger. Courtesy Cristy Road Carrera.

Eugene musician Annah Anti-Palindrome — who describes herself as “anti-Zionist Mizrahi Jew” — feels it’s crucial to take a stand against Israel’s occupation of Palestine, “and the ongoing genocide being carried out by the state of Israel in my ancestors’ names.” On Oct. 29, Anti-Palindrome’s collaborative gonzo cabaret musical project, Femme Dagger, celebrates its new album, Glitter in the Cut, at Sam Bond’s Garage. All proceeds, including both album sales and cover charge, benefit Hebron International Resource Network, or HIRN. HIRN is a neighborhood mutual aid network, operating in Hebron/Al Khalil and throughout the southern part of the West Bank. Musically, Femme Dagger is generally up-tempo with an edge of performance art and musical theater. Anti-Palindrome, who sings, supplements the sound with loops, “kitchen utensils, gas-masks, raw eggs, blood pressure cuffs and found objects,” she says. Femme Dagger recorded the album on unceded Ya’Xaik and Kalapooya territories in basements, bedrooms, kitchens and rest stop bathrooms. “This album is intimate, dangerous and defiantly alive, never settling neatly into one genre,” Anti-Palindrome says. The music, she adds, “is raw yet intentional, letting noise and vulnerability coexist. It’s a razor-edged, neon-lit confrontation with queer-femme survivorship.” Anti-Palindrome says the album is a creative labor of love, and a tool to redistribute resources during a time of rising global fascism and unthinkable devastation. “When we gather in numbers these days, using our time and energy to intentionally redistribute resources together feels key,” she says.

Femme Dagger’s Glitter in the Cut album release is 8 pm Wednesday, Oct. 29, at Sam Bond’s Garage, 407 Blair Boulevard. Cover begins at $5, with no one turned away for lack of funds. The concert is 21-plus. Masks recommended and provided by Maskbloc. The show is supported by singer-songwriter Zeo Boekbinder and Penny Royale, former singer with Eugene traditional country band, Burnt Valley.