By EW editorial staff

• Best of Eugene is next week! The issue is chock full of the things readers voted they love best! Got a fun funky thing about Lane County we should know about that didn’t make it into Best of? Send us a note at Editor@EugeneWeekly.com and suggest it for a staff pick! We will write it up with fun and snark — like that time Caffe Pacori’s potty was deemed the area’s “best bathroom!”

• Eugene Weekly’s annual Winter Reading book review issue is on the horizon! Are you a local author who published a book in the last year? Drop off a copy! Did you read a great book by a Northwest writer published in or around 2025? Send us a short, 150 word review for possible inclusion in print or online before Nov. 16. Editor@EugeneWeekly.com, 1251 Lincoln Street.

• In book news, longtime Eugene novelist Cai Emmons completed her final novel, The Bells, in the hours before choosing to end her life in 2023 under Oregon’s Death with Dignity law. Emmons had fast progressing bulbar-onset ALS that took her speaking voice — when Eugene Weekly interviewed her in 2021, she used a voice program — but it did not silence her creative voice. A book launch for The Bells is 7 pm Oct. 29 at Oregon Contemporary Theatre and features readings by her husband, Paul Calandrino, and by author Miriam Gershow, with stories, conversation, home-baked treats and copies of The Bells available for purchase. On Oct. 30, the award-winning documentary, Vanishing: A Love Story, is 3 pm and 6 pm at the Metro Cinemas on Willamette and chronicles Emmons’ final six months.

• The wheels of justice turn slowly. For those looking for an embezzlement update: Eugene Weekly’s former business manager appeared in court in September. A trial with a 12-person jury is scheduled for this May, with a status hearing in January 2026.

• Sorry Dan Savage lovers — we promise he will be back! But sometimes we need to cut something to fit other things into our print edition, and folks scream louder over the crossword and sudoku than Savage. So scream if you want Savage Love. Better yet, tell one of our fabulous advertisers that you love Savage Love because it’s ads that keep this paper in print — with help from reader contributions. Good journalism costs money.

• Flock cameras,No Kings 2.0,sending National Guard troops to Oregon, Sen. Jeff Merkley giving a marathon floor speech to protest Trump, three quarters of a million Oregonians losing SNAP food assistance. The news pages and airwaves are overwhelming and important. Head to EugeneWeekly.com for more news as well as the tireless Savannah Brown’s interview with the band Glitterfox before their Oct. 29 WOW Hall show and her interview with comedian and Colombian immigrant Pedro Gonzalez ahead of his Oct. 23 show at Springfield’s Wildish Theater. And check out photos by Chandlor Henderson of the wild and wonderful Oct. 18 No Kings 2.0 protest — inflatable costumes and thousands of passionate people!