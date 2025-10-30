Cascades Raptor Center. Best Animal-focused nonprofit. Photo by Eve Weston

1. Cascades Raptor Center, 32275 Fox Hollow Rd., 541-485-1320, CascadesRaptorCenter.org.

2. Greenhill Humane Society, 88530 Greenhill Rd., 541-689-1503, Green-Hill.org.

3. S.A.R.A.’s Treasures, 871 River Rd., 541-607-8892, SarasTreasures.org.

Cascades Raptor Center is saving lives, one bird at a time. Founded in 1987, the Raptor Center has grown to be a nationally recognized wildlife rehabilitation and education center. It has a full-fledged animal hospital where volunteers and medical staff help injured or sick birds get back on their feet, or in this case, back in the sky. “It’s always a thrill,” says senior rehabilitation technician Jesse Pline. “We always get huge joy from seeing those birds that we worked so hard on getting them back to the wild.” Besides the hospital, the Raptor Center is heavily involved in education. “When you are able to put a bird in front of a child, that child can look at that bird and be like, ‘Whoa, this bird is here, and they’re real,’” says trainer and educator Carrie Lorenz, “they get a deeper appreciation for it.” Cascades Raptor Center receives around 4,000 calls per year from members of the public who are concerned for a bird’s wellbeing. “Anyone can call with questions or concerns about local wildlife,” Pline says.