Best Art gallery

1. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, 1430 Johnson Lane, University of Oregon, 541-346-3027, Jsma.Uoregon.edu.

2. The Hybrid Gallery, 941 W. 3rd Ave., 541-321-6977, TheHybridEugene.com.

3. New Zone Gallery, 110 E. 11th Ave., 541-683-0759, NewZoneGallery.org.

It isn’t exactly a “gallery,” but the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art on campus at the University of Oregon has several art galleries that it regularly fills with some of the best regional, national and occasionally international art you’re going to find anywhere near Eugene.

Right now, the JSMA — as it’s lovingly called by supporters, when they don’t call it the Schnitz — is showing paintings by James Lavadour, perhaps the greatest living artist in Oregon. A creator of large abstract landscapes from the eastern part of the state, paintings and prints whose splashy color might remind you of the 19th century British painter J.M.W Turner, Lavadour is also the founder of Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts near Pendleton.

James Lavadour: Land of Origin runs through Jan. 11 at the museum’s large Barker Gallery.

Shows like that make up for the Schnitz’s occasional forays into arid academic art that only a professor could love, and for the fact that it’s more or less impossible to park anywhere close to the museum.

It’s worth making the effort to go. Thanks to a weird loophole in tax law, through its Shared Visions program, the Schnitz also regularly displays individual works on loan from the collections of anonymous members of the 1 percent. Think names like Picasso, Dali, Magritte, Rivera and Basquiat.Admission is $5, but the budget conscious can pay as you wish after 5 pm on Wednesdays, and first Friday admission is free all day.