Best Bagel place

1. Lox, Stocks & Bagels, 368 E. 40th Ave., 541-692-2435, LoxStocksandBagels.com.

2. Bagel Sphere, 4089 W 11th Ave., 541-868-1072, BagelSphere.com.

3. Hideaway Bakery, 3377 E. Amazon Dr., 541-868-1982, HideawayBakery.com.

Tucked into southeast Eugene’s business park on 40th Avenue between Bo’s Wine Depot and, of course, a bodyweight interval training studio, lies a hidden gem far from downtown. Lox, Stocks & Bagels promises the only boiled bagels in Eugene. A boiled bagel, like the ones at Lox, Stocks & Bagels, ensures a crunchy exterior and a pillowy interior — plus, it’s how it’s done in New York City. The folks at Lox are a handful of bagel lovers who, according to their website, prioritize craftsmanship and take pride in a hardworking night crew that brings a fresh batch of bagels to fruition each morning. Though the bagel bakery has changed hands, they’ve never touched the recipe. Whether you’re there for breakfast or lunch, take your pick from 14 bagel varieties, a handful of lunch sandwiches or the soup du jour. There’s something for everyone at Lox, even if you’re just swinging by on your way out of Safeway.