Best Barbecue

1. Paper Plate BBQ, 232 West 5th Ave, 541-606-2130, PaperPlateBbq.com.

2. Bill & Tim’s Barbecue and Tap House, 201 E. 13th Ave., 541-654-0578, BillandTims.com.

3. Hole in the Wall Barbecue, 3200 W. 11th Ave., 541-683-7378, HoleintheWallbbq.com.

As the smoky aroma drifts onto 5th Avenue, the owner and chef of Paper Plate BBQ, Isaiah Watson, begins smoking brisket to start his day. “I wanted to bring good BBQ to Oregon; my purpose is to share soul food with the community,” Watson says.

After a recent move to West 5th, nothing has changed for the beloved food cart. Now serving breakfast items like brisket breakfast tacos and biscuits and gravy with sweet and spicy sausage at an affordable price. Watson began serving breakfast because he wanted to give back to the people who had continued to support his journey. “I wanted to create something unique and give back to my amazing clients in an affordable way,” he says.

Watson hopes to open a brick-and-mortar as Paper Plate BBQ hopes to be a community space unlike any other. “I want a space where people can gather together with music, dancing and really good food,” Watson says.