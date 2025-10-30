Best Coffee shop

1. Wandering Goat, 268 Madison St., 541-344-5161, WanderingGoat.com.

The Wandering Goat, aka “The Goat” is Eugene’s go-to spot for a cup of joe during the day and moshpits during the night.

As a coffee shop, the Wandering Goat values itself on its dedication to quality, organic coffee that can be enjoyed for its flavor profile without being subdued by sugars or sweeteners. “We want the coffee to cut through,” says Goat General Manager Aaron Maltz. Besides the coffee, Wandering Goat is known for routinely hosting live music. Maltz guesses they’ve hosted over 1,000 shows since the shop opened in 2006. “Music is central. It’s integral to who we are as people, but at The Goat in particular, music plays a huge role,” he says.Maltz says in the early ’90s, a coffee shop that served high-quality coffee during the day and hosted shows during the night was, “not that wild of a concept.” But today, those kinds of spaces are just not as common. The Goat is an exception. “We have a space where you can go make friends, meet other people and experience different forms of expression that may inspire you to express yourself,” Maltz says.