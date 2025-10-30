1. Luke N. Good, Facebook and Instagram.com/luke.n.good/.

Fabulousness runs in the family. 2024’s Best Drag King is Heavy Cream (Mel Funke), who just happens to be Luke N. Good’s (Sarah Majercin’s) “Drag Dad” (the equivalent of a “big” in college Greek life). “When I was first starting out, the prospect of even finding makeup tutorials of how to present as a drag king was really difficult, so it was really invaluable to have [Cream] and others in the community who could give me tips,” Majercin says. “He was definitely somebody in the community who gave me a lot of guidance. So if you see photos of us, people say there’s family resemblance.”

Though these two kings have a lot in common, along with both being the best, Luke N. Good has his own brand of charismatic glimmer. He’s “the handsomest man in the world. He’s very dapper. He’s very self-assured. He’s a bit of a playboy. He’s definitely a huge flirt, and he likes to take off his pants,” Majercin says. “There’s also the PG side, where he’s very goofy, he’s very silly and he’s definitely got a big nerdy side, too.” Luke N. Good has produced a number of sexy nerd drag shows in and around Eugene, including ones that revolve around The Muppets, the band Queen, Nicolas Cage, and even a Jimmy Buffett show which drew in a much older crowd. Aside from that, Good is a member of Heavy Cream’s Haus of Creme drag house, The Muse Collective Cabaret and a 2025 SLUG queen runner up.

His favorite song to lip sync is “Boyfriend” by Lou Bega “because it talks about stealing somebody’s girl, which I think is a very Luke N. Good move,” Majercin says.