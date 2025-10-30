Best Event venue

1. Mount Pisgah Arboretum, 34901 Frank Parrish Rd., 541-747-3817, MountPisgahArboretum.org.

2. Sweet Cheeks Winery, 27007 Briggs Hill Rd., 541-349-9463, SweetCheeksWinery.com.

3. Farmers Market Pavilion, 85 E. 8th Ave., 541-852-7608, Eugene-or.gov/5061/Farmers-Market-Pavilion-and-Plaza.

Be it a summer wedding with a ceremony under the trees, the Mushroom Festival or the Wildflower Festival, Mount Pisgah Arboretum offers a scenic spot to gather with loved ones or everyone. And if the gathering gets to be too much, it’s a short stroll to the river or a longer hike to Swing Hill to enjoy nature in peace before heading back to the party.