Best Lawyer: Lauren Regan. Photo by Eve Weston.

1. Lauren Regan, Civil Liberties Defense Center, 1711 Willamette St., 541-687-9180, Cldc.org.

2. Cassie Peters, Cassie Peters Legal, 132 E. Broadway, 541-972-2769, CassiePeters.com.

3. Matt Watkins, Matt Watkins Law, 795 W. 7th Ave., 541-228-9777, MattWatkinsLaw.com.

Lauren Regan is on the forefront of activist legal defense. In 2003, Regan founded the Civil Liberties Defense Center as a response to the implementation of post-9/11 policies such as the USA PATRIOT Act, which brought increased scrutiny on activists across the country. Since the CLDC’s founding, Regan and her team have been instrumental in cases that shaped how activists are treated in the justice system. One example is her work on the Green Scare prosecutions during the early 2000s where Regan and her team defended environmental activists — often helping them avoid a life behind bars for political acts. “Often it’s a matter of ensuring that political activists get to remain political activists,” Regan says.Today, activists are facing some of the same threats seen during the early 2000s. “Repression comes in waves, and we are certainly seeing a heightened phase of it, probably the most severe that I’ve seen in my lifetime,” Regan says. She stresses that young activists should know their rights and be aware that they’re a part of a broader movement. “The choice is, are you going to fight for this better world, or are you going to give up,” Regan says.