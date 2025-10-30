Best Local comedian

1. Hazel Jae, Instagram @hazeldaez.

Raunchy and ready to rumble, Hazel Jae calls herself an “observational, queer and sex positive comedian” — sex positive, or as she puts it in one of her colorful bits, that’s just what you’d call being a slut on a job application. Impressing audiences in Eugene for about three years now, she says she draws from personal experience to “explore themes like sexuality, mental illness, family dynamics and societal norms.”

Beyond Eugene, she’s performed as far away as the Savage Henry Comedy Festival in Eureka, California. She says the best way to stay up to date on her shows, follow her or Eugene-based production company Hysterical Light Entertainment is on social media. Or instead, catch her twice-monthly show, Slay Hazel, at Starlight Lounge downtown on the second and third Thursday of each month. On winning Best Comedian, she says, “I’m overwhelmed at the sense of community I’ve had the honor to experience in my hometown of Eugene.” Coming in first place in the Best of Eugene contest, she says, “has proved to me, as if there ever was a doubt, that this community has an astounding appreciation for performers that are ‘too much.’”