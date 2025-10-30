Best Local food market

1. Kiva Grocery Store, 125 W. 11th Ave., 541-342-8666, KivaGrocery.com.

2. Sundance Natural Foods, 748 E. 24th Ave., 541-343-9142, SundanceNaturalFoods.com.

3. Capella Market, 2489 Willamette St., 541-345-1014, CapellaMarket.com.

Eugene’s lucky for its relative abundance of walkable local markets. Some cities are food deserts and others are limited to big chain groceries, but here, we have locally owned stores full of locally grown, organic and specialty foods. Eugene Weekly doesn’t decide who wins — this is a readers poll — but we do confess to having the deli offerings at first-place winner Kiva memorized!