Best Massage Therapist

1. Morgan Hawk, Orb Weaver Healing Arts, 201 Blair Blvd., 828-620-6097, OrbWeaverHealing.com.

2. Lily Brunner, Tigerlily Massage, 740 Main St., Springfield, Massagebook.com/therapists/tigerlilymassagellc.

3. Five Bodies Collective, 2485 W. 7th Place, ste. 1, 541-344-4788, FiveBodiesCollective.com.

Taking first last year as well in EW’s Best of readers poll, Morgan Hawk initially wasn’t interested in being a massage therapist, a career that they viewed as monotonous. But tiring of bartending in North Carolina, Hawk, by their own relocation, “cast a spell, and I put all of the intentions and like qualities I wanted in a job into it” on a new moon. On a full moon, a man walked into the bar where they were working at, telling them he was celebrating transitioning into a massage therapy career. Intrigued by what he was saying, Hawk learned the program he was joining was low-cost and taking only 13 people. “I cannot just turn up my nose at this gift that’s being handed to me. So I just took a shot,” Hawk says of taking the leap. What’s stood out to Hawk over their career is how “touch-starved” people are and the need for “platonic intimacy.” Hawk feels a special connection with clients who have experienced loss, something Hawk is no stranger to. “I think there’s something so special about getting to hold space for people who are also traversing the depths of what that feels like,” Hawk says. Settling in the Eugene area in 2017 when their truck broke down and needed to find work immediately, Hawk feels loved by the community. “I’ve just felt so supported by the community through all of, like, my big traumas and loss, and this is just another way they always show up for me. And I just feel like it’s so special.”