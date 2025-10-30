Photo courtesy Eugene Saturday Market Best Neighborhood event Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Arts and Performance by EW-staffPosted on 10/30/2025 Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window) Bluesky Click to share on Mastodon (Opens in new window) Mastodon Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to print (Opens in new window) Print 1. Eugene Saturday Market. 2. Springfield Block Party. 3. Whiteaker Block Party. Related