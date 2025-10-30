1. Abilities Diner and Bakery, 790 Blair Blvd., 541-603-9888, AbilitiesdinerandBakery.com.

2. El Napolito, 1203 Willamette St., 541-357-1016, Elnopalito541.com.

3. Domek, 454 Willamette St., 458-544-1312, DomekeEugene.com.

A new restaurant setting itself apart, turning disabilities into abilities, Abilities Diner and Bakery is bringing a unique spin to serving comforting diner food and heart-warming staples to the community of Eugene.

In its second year of operation, Abilities sets itself apart by hiring workers with disabilities, providing an opportunity for those neglected by society to show how vital they can be to a successful business.

“Everyone who works here has either a mental or physical disability, but we focus on their abilities,” says owner Juliann Fitzgerald.

“This place gives people with varying abilities a chance to shine,” she adds.

Considered an “old school diner” by Fitzgerald, staples like eggs Benedict, chicken fried steak and French toast are fan favorites at the new diner on Blair Boulevard. As a fully equipped diner and bakery, a full bar adds something for everyone. Heartwarming comfort meals, community connection and “fresh-made flavor” is why the community voted Abilities Diner and Bakery as Best New Restaurant in Eugene. “We cater to everyone; we want everyone to feel welcome here,” Fitzgerald says.