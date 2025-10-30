Best Place to take the kids

1. Eugene Public Library, 100 W. 10th Ave., 1566 Coburg Rd., 1990 Echo Hollow Rd., 541-682-5450, Eugene-or.gov/4422/Eugene-Public-Library.

2. Eugene Science Center, 2300 Leo Harris Pkwy, 541-682-7888, EugeneScienceCenter.org.

3. Amazon Pool, 2600 Hilyard St., 541-682-5350, Eugene-or.gov/3223/Amazon-Pool.

Nothing on this planet is more powerful than the written word, and because of that, librarians are some of the world’s most important soldiers. As an army, the librarians of the Eugene Public Library work hard to keep Eugene’s heart beating. It’s no surprise that when faced to choose the Best Librarian out there, our readers just chose “all of them.” Megan Prehm, the teens services librarian at the Downtown Eugene Public Library, says that being a good librarian means having a collective “focus on the community and making resources accessible and broad and comprehensive.” Prehm says that above all, what makes the librarians the best is that “we all just care a lot about the people who live here and live around here.”

Aside from containing almost all of the knowledge and power you can find, the librarians have also made the libraries safe, welcoming and exciting environments for all ages. Serving weekly activities for all young people, from baby and toddler storytimes, to kid crafts, to Dungeons and Dragons for teens, the Eugene Public Libraries are by far and wide the Best Place to Take Your Kids. And the library wouldn’t have it any other way. “Kids are the best part of the library,” says Rob Foltz, the youth services librarian. He adds, “Kids understand that learning is fun, so we have lots of great things that they get to do that are just a blast.” Library director Angela Ocaña summarizes exactly why the library is the perfect spot for children. “The library is a place where you can learn but you can also be silly and be yourself. That makes it a very magical space,” Ocaña says.