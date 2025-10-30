1. The Sparrow & Serpent, 211 Washington St., 541-844-1280, SparrowandSerpent.com.

2. Crow & Cart, 543 Blair Blvd., 541-505-7240, CrowandCart.com.

3. Jameson’s Bar, 115 W. Broadway, 541-485-9913, Jamesonsbar.com.

Emily Chappell, owner of The Sparrow & Serpent, Eugene Weekly readers pick for the Best Queer Gathering spot in Eugene, says her establishment is many things for many people. “Our events are always geared towards our various communities,” she says, adding that drag queen Maliena is the force behind the brunch. According to Chappell, “People ask me, are we a goth bar, or a D&D bar, or a queer bar? And I say —YES!” EW readers also chose The Sparrow & Serpent, formerly Old Nick’s, as Best Drag Brunch, so its queer-themed events are especially popular with the community. “We are so honored to receive this award,” Chappell adds of Sparrow & Serpent’s Best Queer Gathering Spot win. “For years we have attempted to support and go to bat for our community against growing hate and fascist bullshit,” she says, “and it feels like we must be doing something right to receive the recognition. I always wanted to create a space where everyone felt safe being themselves.”