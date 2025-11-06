Activist Alert

“Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. … The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.” ― Frederick Douglass

Upcoming Protests, Rallies, Marches, Talks, Gatherings and More

• Flock Camera Community forum, 5 pm, Saturday Nov. 8, Living Learning Center South, LLC 101, University of Oregon.

• Pack Eugene City Council to say no to Flock, 7 pm, Monday, Nov. 10, Eugene City Hall.

• “What might the future look like for Palestine?” Jonathan Kuttab, 3 pm Sunday, Nov. 16, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive Street, and 6 pm, Monday, Nov. 17, Eugene Public Library, Bascom-Tykeson room, People for Peace and Justice in Palestine.

Ongoing

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, Mondays, corners of 29th and Willamette Street, and 11 am to noon Mondays, intersection of Coburg and Harlow roads.

• Protest ICE: Last Tuesday Mobilization Response, 10 am on the last Tuesday of each month, ICE office, 211 East 7th Avenue. More info at Linktr.ee/psleugene. Be available for rapid response if there is an arrest via Tinyurl.com/ImmigrantDefenseSignal.

• Singing for our Lives, noon, Tuesdays, 7th and Pearl, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants.

• Silent Protest to Support Our Immigrant Neighbors, 1 pm Tuesdays, ICE office, 7th and Pearl. Signs provided, wear white or black. Indivisible Eugene/Springfield.

• Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza, 5 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, old federal building, corner of 7th & Pearl.

• The Working Families Party Wolf Pack, meets the first Wednesday of the month to build a government and an economy that serves all, not just the wealthiest few. Register at Mobilize.us.

• Weekly Get-Out-the-Vote Postcarding, 1 pm to 3 pm, Thursdays, Gryff’s Pub, 2101 Bailey Hill Road. Preparing for the 2026 midterms. For more info Pandi96743@yahoo.com.

• Replace the Mainstream Parties with a Party Of, By, And For The People, We the People Party Lane County meet every other Friday 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Tall Firs Cafe & Events, 1488 18th Street, Springfield. wtplane.org and wethepeoplelanecounty@proton.me.

• Stop the Cuts, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.