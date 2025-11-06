Best Facebook Page to Stalk Your More-Crime-Oriented Neighbors

The rumors of the demise of news in Lane County are greatly exaggerated, as the quote sort of goes. This area is far from a news desert — these days we are more of news destination. And the destination so many folks go to for their breaking news is not always traditional news sources.

It’s Lane County Mugshots Uncensored.

OK, LCMU is more of a crime watch site and most of the action is on Facebook, but its founder and administrator, Mike Weber, also runs and writes a crime blog site: LaneCountyMugshots.blogspot.com.

Car crashes? Fires? Missing people? The 85,000 or so members of the LCMU Facebook group are all over it. It’s often the spot where the news gets its news. Grab your popcorn kids, it can get wild.

Find Lane County Mugshots Uncensored on Facebook or go to LaneCountyMugshots.blogspot.com.