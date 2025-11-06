Best Place to Look At Cool Factories 

Springfield, sometimes jokingly referred to as “Springtucky,” is the place to go if you’re into the brutalist vibe of factories and machinery. If you’re anything like me, you enjoy looking at the sprawling infrastructure that makes up Springfield’s lumber mills, chemical plants and more. There’s something fascinating about seeing what we as humans can build from what was once dirt, rock and water.

One factory in particular is the Arclin plant on 28th Street. Driving from Eugene on Main Street, its tall, somewhat foreboding metal structures tower over the surrounding buildings like a watchful eye. Sometimes steam can be seen rising up from it, giving it that eerie, brutal vibe you sometimes see in dystopian movies.

The plant itself makes a wide variety of products, including solvents, emulsifiers, fertilizers and even pharmaceuticals. To those that work there, it’s probably nothing special, but to outsiders it’s a testament to what we can achieve with the power of technology. Another one to check out is the more commonly known International Paper liner board mill on 42nd Street. This massive 450 acre factory operates 24/7 and produces around 1,700 tons of liner board a day. Driving by, it’s hard to miss the imposing smokestack and plumes of steam coming from the mill. I don’t know how much time I’ve spent staring at the mill, wondering what each little duct and stack does, but it’s probably a lot. Plus, if you are coming from Eugene, Springfield’s downtown offers an array of dining options that could be a nice way to end your tour of the factories.